Dragon cargo spacecraft to undock from ISS on January 9 — NASA

NEW YORK, December 31. /TASS/. American spacecraft Cargo Dragon 2 belonging to company SpaceX will undock from the International Space Station (ISS) on January 9, NASA announced on Friday.

According to the agency, undocking of the spacecraft, which arrived at the station on November 27, is scheduled for 5:05 pm US East Coast time (01:05 Moscow time on January 10). It is expected that on January 11, Cargo Dragon 2 will land on the coast of the US state of Florida, bringing the ISS samples obtained during the experiments at the station.

In addition to the Cargo Dragon produced by SpaceX, cargoes are delivered by to the ISS by the US-made Cygnus spacecrafts belonging to the corporation Northrop Grumman. However, Cygnus burn up in the atmosphere when they return to Earth, along with the debris they take away from the ISS.