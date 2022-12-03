NASA astronauts exit ISS for spacewalk to install roll-out solar array

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. NASA astronauts Josh Cassada and Frank Rubio exited the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday for a spacewalk to install a Roll-Out Solar Array (iROSA), according to a live broadcast on NASA's website.

NASA said earlier that the station’s original solar arrays operated normally but their efficiency had degraded with some of them installed back in 2000.

NASA currently plans to upgrade the International Space Station’s power system with six roll-out solar arrays, two of which were installed in June 2021 and another two were delivered to the ISS by a SpaceX cargo ship in November 2022.