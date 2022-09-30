Russian space agency publishes satellite image of Nord Stream gas pipeline leak

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos is monitoring gas leaks from the Nord Stream and the Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines from space, the Russian state-run space corporation has said.

"Roscosmos satellites continue to monitor gas leaks from the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the organization said in its Telegram channel on Thursday.

It also published an image made by the Kanopus-V satellite on September 29.

Nord Stream 1, the main delivery route for Russian gas supplies to Europe, operated at a portion of its capacity in recent months due to issues with turbine maintenance. Meanwhile, Nord Stream 2 was never put into operation because of sanctions on Russia.

Four Nord Stream gas pipeline leaks have been uncovered so far, with the most recent one being pinpointed by Sweden’s coast guard.

Earlier, the Nord Stream AG company reported that three threads of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 offshore gas pipelines had suffered unprecedented damage on Monday. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Moscow was "deeply concerned about the news" and did not rule out that the pipelines’ operation could have been disrupted by an act of sabotage. Swedish seismologists later reported that two explosions had been recorded along the Nord Stream pipelines on Monday.

The UN Security Council will discuss the situation with the pipelines at a meeting on September 30 convened at Russia’s request. The Danish Energy Agency reported that a large amount of gas had spilled into the sea. Aircraft and ships are barred from approaching the site any closer than five nautical miles.