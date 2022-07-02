Too early to speak about Starliner seats for Russian cosmonauts - Roscosmos

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. It would be premature to discuss orbital flights of Russian cosmonauts aboard US-made Starliner spacecraft under the cross-flight program, the press service of Russia’s state-run space corporation Roscosmos has told TASS.

"So far, not a single Starliner mission, carried out as part of its flight trials, proceeded without a hitch. That is why it would be too early to speak about the possibility of Russian cosmonauts flying aboard it," the corporation said.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on June 10 that allowed Roscosmos to hold talks with NASA on future seat swap flights to the International Space Station, providing an opportunity for Russian cosmonauts to fly aboard US spacecraft and vice versa.

The first flight of a Russian cosmonaut aboard a US spacecraft, namely Crew Dragon, may take place already on September 1. Roscosmos female cosmonaut Anna Kikina is undergoing training in the United States for such a flight. The final decision on her Crew Dragon flight is expected in coming weeks.