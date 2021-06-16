China aims to expand space cooperation with Russia — official

JIUQUAN /China/, June 16. /TASS/. China is convinced that space cooperation with Russia will be expanded in many areas, Assistant Director General of China Manned Space Agency Ji Qiming said on Wednesday.

"I believe that soon Russia and China will expand cooperation to a greater number of projects in space," he said, answering to a question from TASS at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center.

According to Ji Qiming, Beijing is "looking into opportunities in order to make an even greater contribution into the development of space technologies jointly with the Russian side."

On March 9, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) announced that they had signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on behalf of their governments on cooperation in creating an international scientific lunar station (ISLS). The signing ceremony was held via a video conference. Russia and China are planning to use their joint experience and scientific technologies to create a roadmap for building a station on the Moon. Bilateral cooperation in this sphere envisages both studying the lunar surface and implementing joint projects in the orbit of the Earth’s natural satellite.

In November 2017, Roscosmos and CNSA signed a space cooperation program for 2018-2022. It comprises six sections: the study of the Moon and deep space, space research and related technologies, satellites and their use, the components base and materials, cooperation in the data of Earth’s remote sensing and other issues. Working sub-groups were set up to implement projects under this program.