Russia to decide on resuming launches of rockets re-converted from ICBMs in 2020-2021

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. A decision on resuming the launches of Start-1 carrier rockets re-converted from Topol intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) is expected in the next twelve months, Chief Designer of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (the Topol developer) Yuri Solomonov told TASS on Monday.

"A decision on this issue is planned to be made in 2020-2021," the chief designer said, replying to the corresponding question.

Everything will depend on two programs for creating two clusters of small-size satellites, for which Start-1 rockets are convenient launch vehicles, the chief designer said.

The Start-1 is a light-class solid-propellant carrier rocket based on the Topol ICBM. With a lift-off weight of 47 tonnes, it can deliver a payload of over 500 kg to a low Earth orbit. In 1993-2006, Russia conducted seven Start rocket launches from the spaceports of Plesetsk and Svobodny (currently Vostochny).