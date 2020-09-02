Northern Fleet, Russian Geographic Society’s expedition sails around Novaya Zemlya

MURMANSK, September 2. /TASS/. The expedition team of the Northern Fleet and the Russian Geographic Society sailed around the Novaya Zemlya archipelago and is ready to return to the Fleet’s main naval base - Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet’s press service said.

"Participants in the complex expedition to the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, which the Northern Fleet continues jointly with the Russian Geographic Society and the Russian Arctic National Park, have sailed around the archipelago’s islands on board the MB-12 towboat and arrived to the final destination - Belushya Guba," the press service said. "From there, the expedition kicked off almost three weeks ago. <…> Now, the expedition participants will change for the Yauza vessel heading for the Northern Fleet’s main naval base - Severomorsk. They will arrive there in a few days."

According to the press service, the last few days were complicated for the researchers though fruitful. On the Lomonosov Cape, they found an old house, and on the Pakhtusov Island - two more houses, a warehouse, a sauna and four burials, and in addition to those objects - two anchors on the coastline. All the historic artefacts, found during the expedition, would be delivered to St. Petersburg’s Museum of Arctic and Antarctic.

The expedition worked in complicated weather conditions, the press service added. Within a few days, experts had to work in thick fog, where visibility was just a few meters. The team had to cancel a few trips ashore because of too many polar bears around.