Kids and the polar night. Scientists analyze children’s sleeping habits in the Arctic

"Under the indigenous peoples we understood the Pomors, Karelians and Sami, who have been living there for quite a time, for two or three generations," the scientist said. "Over this period of time, adaptation finalizes and it becomes clear whether the climate is suitable for the newcomers’ following generations."

Some of the surveyed agreed, with permission from parents, to test their levels of melatonin - the sleeping hormone, and of cortisol - the stress hormone. The children were both from families, which had lived in the Arctic for more than 100 years, and from families of newcomers.

The school students filled in four questionnaires on emotional and physical conditions, workout, and eating habits, as well as on possible bad habits - alcohol and smoking.

The research began in 2018. Over two years, scientists surveyed a few thousand school students aged between 7 and 17. TASS correspondent Anastasiya Kosheleva spoke to the project’s leader, Sergei Kolomeichuk.

MOSCOW, April 2. /TASS/. A group of scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences’ center in Karelia has published first results of the studies devoted to children’s sleeping habits in the North. The indigenous peoples, scientists say, have certain genes, which help them to get adjusted easier to the changing daytime duration.

Test results have proven that cortisol levels do not depend on seasons. However, as for melatonin - the hormone, responsible for good sleeping and immunity, for fighting tumors and inflammations - its level depends directly on daylight: on the number of "dark" hours a day. The more dark hours, the higher is the level, and vice versa, experts say.

Thus, in the North, during the season of long nights, high concentrations of melatonin remain for longer than in summer. Here comes a conflict between biology rhythms and social schedules. The situation, where people have to observe social schedules, conflicts with natural biology rhythms, thus developing asynchrony.

The problem is that our social schedules do not fit the rhythms. Kids in the Arctic get up for school at seven in the morning - be that in spring or autumn. At the same time, going to bed is not always at the same time. Besides, days are shorter there than, for example, in central Russia.

In October, the daylight is not more than six hours, and in May, when the surveyed underwent another portion of tests, the daylight was 12 hours. Melatonin concentrations were different: children from indigenous families got adjusted much easier to shorter daytime, thus showing better behavior and academic performance.

"The indigenous people adapt gradually to changing daylight. We point to two aspects. First of all, the traditional lifestyles. And secondly, the genetics. We have found differences in structures of genes, which regulate physiology processes of falling asleep and waking up - the indigenous peoples and the newcomers have different structures. These genes are related to production of melatonin," the expert said.

Classes, shifted towards the afternoon in autumn and winter, could be better for students in the Arctic, as they could stay in bed later in the morning on short daylight days. Similar experiments by the US researchers have shown certain progress, though not big, in school performance levels.

"Moving classes towards the afternoon during the second quarter (in autumn), when days become shorter, could be a pilot project at one or two schools. Will this bring better academic results? Small effect is possible; it may be within margin error. In the US they have tested the shift, and the progress made 5%. A primitive change of time cannot be the only measure," he continued.

Afternoon naps are fine

Despite the difference in adaptation, all the surveyed pointed to one common tendency - they all feel sleepy in winter, including in daytime. Thus, the expert explained, a half-hour nap could restore energy, and it will be sufficient to live to the night.

Some children find it difficult to fall asleep in the afternoon. This alarming sign points to possible chronicle diseases, that should be diagnosed by insomnia doctors, or, if not available, by neurologists.

The studies continue, but already at the current stage experts put together recommendations on how to make sleeping healthier and how to cope with the daylight changes typical for the North. Though the surveyed were children living in the Arctic, the recommendations would be useful also for adults living anywhere.

Authors say it would be a brochure with pictures, which will explain a dozen rules of how to sleep healthily and easily, without any medications.

During the studies, the scientists noted: the further to the north, the older the children, the more often they complain about sleeping problems. About every third teenager in Apatity told the researchers it was not easy to go to bed earlier - on short daylight days they are advised to go to sleep 30-60 minutes earlier than usually. Here is what the scientists recommend.

Workout at least 40 minutes a day

Scientists know that sports improve quality and time of sleeping. In the Murmansk Region, 44% of surveyed school students said they do not have any physical activity. In Karelia, only 17% gave this answer.

"We have compared indigenous teenagers from 14 to 17 years of age from Karelia and from the Murmansk Region - the areas are not far from each other, but the difference was obvious: physical activities influence positively the academic performance," the scientist said, stressing any physical activities should be completed at least two hours before bedtime.

A good habit of falling asleep without gadgets

Experts say it is important for people to go to bed and to wake up at about the same time even on days off or holidays to produce more melatonin. Everyone should follow a certain chain of rituals, which would prompt to the body that the bedtime is coming.

Those rituals must be free from cells, computers and tablets, even in the night mode. The blue light spectrum coming from the screen affects the sleep. In fact, any light interferes with the sleeping process, thus it is better not to turn on the light even if you need to go to the bathroom or kitchen. "The artificial light is very unfriendly for melatonin production," the scientist said. "It wakes up the body, when it must be sleeping."

No carbohydrates before bedtime

Scientists say, people should say "no" to carbohydrates before going to bed, as well as to any brain-boosting beverages, like carbonated drinks, coffee, strong tea, or energy drinks.

Cut using LED lamps

LED lamps prevent melatonin production, thus affecting smooth falling asleep.

Broader limits

In 2020, the center’s scientists will expand the studies’ borders, they will invite new experts. Scientists will compare results from surveyed Arctic schools against answers given by school students in Petrazavodsk (Karelia) and by west Karelia’s indigenous kids.

Besides, the scientists will register children’s body temperature during the day - they will install special thermal chronographs. Usually, big swings are typical for teenagers. The scientists will ask medical experts to analyze temperature results.

"We shall attract more specialists so that results of our joint efforts could prompt how to improve the quality of life for children," Sergei Kolomeichuk said.