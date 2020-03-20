Russia plans to complete testing of six COVID-19 vaccines in near future

The prime minister stressed that the government’s main aim is to avoid mass spread of the virus, which is why it will be taking proactive measures

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russia is developing six types of vaccines against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), which are expected to be approved and confirmed as safe in the near future, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said during a session of the government’s coordination center tasked with combating the spread of the virus.

The prime minister stressed that the Russian government’s main aim is to avoid mass spread of the virus, which is why it "will control the situation literally in a non-stop mode" taking proactive measures. The measures include not only suspending flights and public events, but also developing the vaccine against the novel infection, the PM stated. "Currently, Russia is testing six vaccines. Our researchers have created them in record time, in two months, using the existing as well as the state-of-the-art biotechnologies," Mishustin stated. He added that the work on developing the vaccines was underway 24/7.

