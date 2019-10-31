Russia’s Energomash ships three more RD-180 engines to US

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Energomash Company shipped the next three RD-180 rocket engines used in the US Atlas launch vehicle to the United States, the company said on Thursday.

"In line with contractual commitments, Energomash made shipment of three RD-180 engines earlier accepted by the customer to the United States on October 29, 2019."

Acceptance certificates for engines were signed by representatives of the customer, Pratt & Whitney and United Launch Alliance, in mid-October, the company added.

This is the second lot of RD-180 engines dispatched to the United States this year. The first three engines were handed over to the US in June of this year.

Energomash is supplying RD-180 rocket engines to the United States for Atlas III and Atlas V launch vehicles and RD-181 engines for Antares launch vehicles. The contracts for both types of engines are effective until 2019 year-end.