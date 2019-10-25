US customers accept 2nd batch of Russian-made RD-180 space rocket engines

MOSCOW, October 25. /TASS/. US customers accepted the 2nd batch of RD-180 space rocket engines produced in Russia, Energomash Research and Production Association said in a statement on Friday.

"The commission for the acceptance of a new batch of RD-180 engines produced at the enterprise has successfully completed its work at Energomash. Representatives of Pratt & Whitney, United Launch Alliance and RD AMROSS signed certificates for three commercial engines," the statement says.

Specialists of the US companies, as well as the US Air Force and NASA examined the engines, their spare parts, instruments and tools together with the accompanying documentation for a week.

Energomash is now preparing the engines for their dispatch to the United States, according to the statement.

Energomash delivers its RD-180 rocket engines to the United States for Atlas V space launch vehicles. The contracts for their delivery will be valid through 2019.