Russian space agency to use artificial intelligence in Moon’s exploration

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia plans to explore the Moon using robots with the elements of artificial intelligence, the press office of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.
"The participation of humans in this program is harmoniously combined with the use of automatic space vehicles and robotics with the elements of artificial intelligence," Roscosmos said.
Robotized systems will be maximally used in the Moon’s exploration to reduce "possible risks for the health of humans and the cost of the program as a whole," the Roscosmos press office said.
The Central Research Institute of Machine-Building, which is Roscosmos’ head research organization, envisages "exploring, developing and using" the Earth’s natural satellite as part of a lunar program concept being worked out.
In late 2018, the Space Council within the Russian Academy of Sciences adopted a concept of the domestic lunar program but issued instructions to supplement it. Roscosmos said at the time that this program would be implemented in several stages by 2040. Roscosmos Chief Dmitry Rogozin said in his presentation materials during a lecture at Moscow State University that Russian cosmonauts would for the first time land on the Moon in 2030.
The Russian program of exploring the Earth’s natural satellite envisages launching automatic probes, in particular, sending the Luna-25 lander, to explore the Moon’s southern pole.
The Russian Academy of Sciences believes that the year 2021 is an optimal period for implementing this research project. In 2023, Russia plans to send the Luna-Resurs-1 probe to the Moon’s orbit.