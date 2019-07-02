Russian space agency to use artificial intelligence in Moon’s exploration

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russia plans to explore the Moon using robots with the elements of artificial intelligence, the press office of the State Space Corporation Roscosmos told TASS on Tuesday.

"The participation of humans in this program is harmoniously combined with the use of automatic space vehicles and robotics with the elements of artificial intelligence," Roscosmos said.

Robotized systems will be maximally used in the Moon’s exploration to reduce "possible risks for the health of humans and the cost of the program as a whole," the Roscosmos press office said.

The Central Research Institute of Machine-Building, which is Roscosmos’ head research organization, envisages "exploring, developing and using" the Earth’s natural satellite as part of a lunar program concept being worked out.