Over 10,500 people killed in criminal acts in Russia in first six months of 2023

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. Over 10,500 people were killed in criminal acts in Russia in the first six months of the year, according to data from the Interior Ministry.

"A total of 10,700 people died as a result of criminal acts (a two percent decline from last year); 16,300 people suffered serious bodily harm (a one percent drop)," ministry documents say.

According to the Interior Ministry, 983,700 crimes were recorded in the January to June period of 2023, a two percent fall from the same period last year. "Four out of five crimes (82.7%) were reported in cities and townships, while one-sixth of crimes (16.7%) were recorded in rural areas," the documents added.

More than half of all registered crimes (51.6%) involved property theft.

The number of registered crimes rose in 34 Russian regions and fell in 51 regions.

Russian Interior Ministry Spokesperson Irina Volk said on July 20 that the ministry was firmly in control of the situation in the country. "Despite significant personnel shortages, the Russian Interior Ministry’s units perform their mission to protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens, strengthen law and order, prevent, prosecute and resolve crimes and offenses," she emphasized.