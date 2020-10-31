Putin offers condolences to Greek PM after Aegean Sea earthquake

MOSCOW, October 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offering his condolences over the loss of life and destruction caused by the earthquake in the Aegean Sea. The telegram was posted on the Kremlin website on Saturday.

"Please accept my sincere condolences in connection with the tragic consequences of the earthquake in the Aegean Sea, which affected a number of Greek islands. I would like to convey my words of sympathy and support to all residents of Greece who were injured in that disaster and wish the early restoration of the country’s damaged areas," the Russian president noted.

A 6.7 magnitude earthquake occurred on Friday in the sea 19 kilometers northeast of the island of Samos, it was felt in Athens and Istanbul. Shocks led to the destruction of at least 20 houses in Turkey’s Izmir, some buildings in the Greek town of Neon Karlovasi were also destroyed.

According to latest reports, 25 people were killed and over 800 others were injured in Turkey, while in Greece two people were killed and about 20 were injured.