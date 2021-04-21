{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: What to expect from Putin’s annual address and NATO boosts eastern presence

Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 21
© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

Izvestia: What to expect from Putin’s address to parliament

Read also
Putin to deliver his annual State of the Nation Address on Wednesday

This year’s presidential address to Russia’s Federal Assembly may become a landmark one, just like the 2020 speech, when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his constitutional reform, Izvestia’s sources in the Russian parliament reveal. Russian lawmakers expect that a number of important strategic decisions related to the social sphere and international politics will be announced during the address.

The Russian head of state may unveil new support measures for the population, including adjusting working seniors’ pensions for inflation, First Deputy Head of the United Russia parliamentary faction Adalbi Shkhagoshev told Izvestia. "The social sphere may be one of the priority topics of the address. Another important topic is the international situation and Russia’s role in it. Citizens are waiting for the president to respond to the attacks of the West and the US," the lawmaker explained.

The Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) expects the presidential address to cover the ways Russia plans to counter color revolutions in post-Soviet states, namely in Belarus, Armenia, and Central Asian countries.

"This threat is becoming a challenge to Russia’s security. I think that the president must send a clear signal as to what will happen if these revolutions approach the borders of our country, and in what format can our borders be changed in the future," Senator Igor Morozov told the newspaper.

Izvestia’s sources close to the Russian presidential administration suggest that one of the topics in the address may be the situation in Donbass and the protection of residents of the self-proclaimed republics.

Director General of the Agency for Political and Economic Communications (APEC) Dmitry Orlov thinks that the 2021 address will be characterized by a combination of two main challenges. "Firstly, a foreign policy challenge, a challenge of increased external pressure. I think that the president may have a large-scale, original and asymmetrical response to that. The second challenge is the shift from the coronavirus-related crisis to the growth of the economy. A combination of measures aimed at stimulating the economy and a large-scale restructuring of regional debts can serve as a response to that," the expert told the paper.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO expands military presence near its eastern borders

Read also
Minsk says NATO deploying reconnaissance centers near borders of Russia and Belarus

NATO states have scaled up their military presence near their eastern borders in the wake of media predictions and statements by Russian politicians about Moscow potentially planning to recognize the independence of the Donbass republics, Nezavisimaya Gazeta informs. Over 20 US F-16 and F-15 fighters were deployed to Poland from the UK, while two missile destroyers USS Donald Cook and USS Roosevelt began to move in the direction of the Black Sea. The UK is also sending two warships to the shores of Ukraine in support of Kiev.

It has been speculated by the media for a long time that in light of the escalation of tensions in Donbass, Moscow may recognize the Donbass republics or officially deploy peacekeepers to the region.

Supporters of the self-proclaimed republics hope that Russian President Vladimir Putin may announce this decision during his address to the Russian parliament on April 21. For their part, Kiev and its partners are not pleased with Russia’s activity in the region.

As if to heat up speculation over a possible Russian-Ukrainian armed conflict, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) recommending American airlines conduct flights over some areas of Russia and Ukraine with "extreme caution." Seemingly to counteract the actions of the Pentagon’s fighters and drones, Russia introduced temporary restrictions on flights over a part of Crimea and the Black Sea from April 20 to April 24. Meanwhile, the concentration of NATO forces aimed at supporting Ukraine, as well as the troops of Russia’s Southern Military District in the Black Sea region is on the rise.

Judging by the official statements of the Russian Defense Ministry, another stage of Russia’s military drills on land and in the waters of Crimea and the Sea of Azov has concluded. Even compared to the joint actions of the Ukrainian military and NATO forces, the maneuvers seemed impressive, with over 20 Black Sea Fleet ships and over 50 military aircrafts taking part in the drills. However, Russian troops do not plan to leave the region after the exercises, the newspaper notes.

"I don’t think that Russia has fully concluded the drills in the south. The concentration of Russian troops and the forces of the country’s Navy in the region of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea is likely to continue, since the Defense Ministry will carry on military maneuvers in the south practically until the winter," military expert, Colonel Nikolai Shulgin told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to him, NATO will continue to concentrate its forces in the region as well. "However, the big question is how close can they manage to approach Russia’s borders and what is more, to reach the Sea of Azov," the expert said. "The Russian Defense Ministry has stated already that due to the military drills in a number of areas in the Black Sea, "from April 24 to October 31, the right of innocent passage through Russia’s territorial waters for foreign warships and other state vessels is suspended." Significant forces are needed in the region to contain the situation and to ensure military security," he concluded.

 

Media: Navalny supporters plan unsanctioned rallies on April 21

Read also
Kremlin says monitoring Navalny’s health not Putin’s purview but that of prison officials

Heads of Alexey Navalny’s federal headquarters Leonid Volkov and Ivan Zhdanov notified the Moscow mayor’s office of a rally planned for April 21. Moscow officials rejected the request to hold the rally due to the late notification and the ongoing coronavirus restrictions. Unsanctioned protests are planned in about a hundred Russian cities, Nezavisimaya Gazeta informs. Law enforcement bodies continue to warn potential participants that their actions are illegal, however, no preventive arrests have been made so far, the paper points out.

By setting the date for April 21, the opposition made a predictable move, Vedomosti notes. The political rationale for holding an opposition rally on this day is tied to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s address to the Russian parliament, in which he plans to outline the key objectives of his new policy course. Under conditions of unprecedented foreign pressure, Putin’s address is likely to serve as an election manifesto and as a breakthrough program. This is an ideal moment for the opposition to announce "a counter-address" that challenges the Kremlin’s legitimacy and disrupts the solemn ritual with the noise of street protests.

This is how the move is seen, however, Navalny supporters did not say a word about it. On April 18, they announced the April 21 rally before hitting the goal of 500,000 potential participants registered on a special website, stating that this is the only way to save Navalny’s life, Vedomosti reports.

Tactical flexibility was of greater importance to Navalny supporters than expanding the opposition coalition, because it allows them to take part in the Biden administration’s offensive against the Russian government. The crisis around Ukraine, new sanctions, diplomatic scandals, calls sounded by European politicians to ban Russian citizens from travelling to Europe - all this puts pressure on the ruling elite. Under these conditions, a large-scale "people’s protest" with inevitable social demands can frighten the elites. Meanwhile, a controlled leader movement whose manifestations are directly connected to this leader seems like a convenient means to normalize the relations with the West, Vedomosti suggests.

However, the government’s repressive response may cause destabilization. For the situation to take a turn to the extreme, it’s not the number of protestors that matters, what matters is whether Russian law enforcement will overstep its usual boundary of violence, the newspaper concludes.

 

Izvestia: Foreign nationals organize trips to Russia to get COVID vaccine

Read also
EU citizens getting COVID-19 jabs in Russia can face issues with certificates — official

About 600 Germans have booked trips to Russia with the aim of getting inoculated with the Sputnik V vaccine, and 50 of them have already received the first jab, Norway’s tourist company World Visitor which largely works on the German market informed Izvestia. The popularity of vaccine tourism is on the rise due to the low pace of vaccination in a number of countries. Austrian citizens are also interested in vaccination tours to Russia, local businessman Christian Mucha told the paper.

Albert Sigl, a representative of World Visitor working on these Russian tours, told Izvestia that there are no problems with organizing the trips, as Russia opened its borders to Germans and resumed regular flights with Germany from April 1. Besides Germany, Russian officials allowed regular flights to Finland, Greece, Switzerland and Serbia.

Austria has also expressed an interest in the Sputnik V shot. Back in the winter, Austrian businessman Christian Mucha created a special website to form a list of EU citizens wishing to get immunized against COVID-19 abroad due to the lack of vaccines in their home countries.

So far, 21,000 people signed up for such vaccination tours to Serbia, Russia, Dubai or Israel, he told the newspaper, adding that about 50-60% of those who signed up prefer Russia’s Sputnik V jab, since they are more confident in its effectiveness than in the results of the AstraZeneca shot.

However, Mucha failed to organize any vaccine tours to Russia or other states so far due to closed borders and political obstacles. This week, European Commission Chief Spokesperson Eric Mamer warned that EU citizens that go to Russia to get vaccinated are likely to encounter problems in the future when receiving a vaccination certificate.

"We are glad that we have so many clients who don’t care about registration, and who are simply happy to get inoculated with a very good vaccine, Sputnik," Sigl responded to this statement. He suggested that after the Russian jab receives the green light from the European Medicines Agency (EMA), the demand for vaccine tours to Russia will only increase.

 

Vedomosti: All spheres of Russia’s economy demonstrating confident recovery

Read also
Russian economy on the rebound, Putin says

All spheres of the Russian economy showed confident growth in the early spring, the Russian Federal State Statistics Service said in its report on the social-economic situation in Russia in January-March 2021. Industrial production went up 1.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and by 12.2% compared to this February. Agricultural production increased by 43.6% compared to February 2021, cargo turnover went up by 10.1% and construction volume increased by 21.4%, Vedomosti informs.

The service industry also showed an improvement (1.4% better than in March 2020 and 4.2% higher than in February 2021).

"All these factors confirm that the Russian economy is quickly recovering," the federal service suggests.

Economic experts quizzed by Vedomosti agree with the statistics service. According to VTB Capital’s Chief Economist for Russia and the CIS Alexander Isakov, the Russian economy showed an active recovery in the first quarter of 2021. Even in the sphere of small businesses that suffered the most from the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is improving, the expert pointed out. "Paid services to the population are an important indicator of the activity of small businesses, individual entrepreneurs and self-employed citizens," Isakov points out. "They were recovering, which is indirectly proven by the increase of prices in the service industry, which sped up in the first quarter of the year." Another important factor is the decreasing unemployment rate. "Unemployment is declining, and wages are rising, which shows a demand for personnel," Isakov explained.

"Even now, we can confidently predict not only a further decrease in the unemployment level, but a return of the labor market to 2019 figures by the end of this year as well," General Director of Institute of Labor Dmitry Platygin told the paper.

However, entrepreneurs do not share the optimism of the statistics service and these experts. "The demand remains low, which prevents us from actively increasing output and turnover," Director General of Ralf Ringer Andrei Berezhnoi said. Even though the market is becoming more active, like it usually happens in early spring, manufacturers and sellers are forced to come up with special offers to attract clients.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 20
Read more
Putin to address online climate summit on April 22
The president will outline Moscow’s approaches in the context of establishing a broad international cooperation geared to reverse negative impacts of the global climate change
Read more
US national security adviser warns about consequences if Navalny dies in prison
According to Jake Sullivan, Washington has arrived at a conclusion that this matter should better be discussed directly with Moscow, via diplomatic channels
Read more
UEFA opts for 36-club format in Champions League starting from 2024 season
Thirty two European football clubs, divided into eight different groups, participated in UEFA Champions League tournaments since 2003
Read more
Village in DPR’s south comes under shelling by Ukrainian troops
Twenty grenades were fired, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center said
Read more
20 employees of Czech embassy in Moscow declared personae non grata
They are to leave Russia by end of day on April 19, the Russian foreign ministry said
Read more
Russia issues warning, restricts flight zone over Black Sea
A number of air routes in the Simferopol flight information region over the Black Sea will be fully closed
Read more
Russian figure skaters win 2021 World Team Trophy in Japan
Russia’s 17-year-old figure skater Anna Shcherbakova took the top spot in the women’s free skate with 160.58 points
Read more
Russia develops world’s first light drone with hybrid engine
The hybrid powerplant boosts the drone’s flight duration
Read more
Russia is capable of building orbital station on its own, deputy prime minister says
According to Yuri Borisov, the new Russian space station could be located higher than the International Space Station and this meant that it would be high orbital
Read more
Czech Republic prepares ‘legal steps’ to demand compensation for 2014 explosions
The blasts at arm depots in the village of Vrbetice were not an act of state terrorism, the country's prime minister said
Read more
NATO concentrating over 40,000 troops near Russian border
The American troops are now redeploying from continental North America to Europe through the Atlantic, Russia’s Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s marines go on alert in Crimea drills
At the next stage of the drills, the combat teams of the large amphibious assault ships will deliver artillery fire against a notional enemy’s coastal targets that will precede a seaborne assault on the shore of a Black Sea Fleet combat training range
Read more
Russia’s latest Yasen-M subs to get capability to salvo-launch cruise missiles
The nuclear-powered submarine Kazan made a salvo launch of two missiles from a vertical launcher and a torpedo tube during state trials, according to a source
Read more
Putin, Biden discussed information about plot to stage coup against Lukashenko — Kremlin
The spokesman declined to comment, when asked if the Biden administration was somehow involved in the affair
Read more
ISS’s worsening state likely to trigger a disaster in the future, Russian deputy PM warns
Under the agreement between the participants of the ISS project, the station is due to be used until 2024 and talks are underway on its possible use after the expiration date
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin-Biden talked about alleged US-led assassination plot
"No one except the top political leadership can set the task of getting rid of a president", Alexander Lukashenko said
Read more
Ukrainian president invites Putin to meet in Donbass
Addressing Russia, the Ukrainian leader said Moscow and Kiev have different views about their future, but this should be treated as an opportunity rather than as a problem
Read more
Construction of Russian stretch of NordStream 2 won't affect environment, says operator
The statement was released following the results of environmental monitoring
Read more
Putin does not plan to hold talks with Czech government
Moscow views Prague’s actions as harmful to bilateral relations
Read more
Russia’s reaction to ouster of diplomats harsher than expected, top Czech official admits
Prague will analyze potential future steps in that regard, Jan Hamacek said
Read more
Macron says Sputnik V cannot be used in EU to accelerate vaccination
According to the French leader, a number of EU member states have decided to begin discussions about Sputnik
Read more
Putin to address Federal Assembly with annual message on April 21
The Kremlin spokesman preferred to keep quiet about the themes of the forthcoming address
Read more
Russia hands over last RD-180 rocket engines to US under existing deal
The United States has received 122 RD-180 rocket engines over more than 20 years of cooperation
Read more
Istanbul Canal to become Erdogan’s geopolitical tool, says expert
The Romanian expert laid out three scenarios of future developments
Read more
Russia demonstrates latest Msta-S howitzer-drone interaction to foreign customers
The howitzer’s combat capabilities were demonstrated at the Staratel proving ground in Nizhny Tagil in the Urals
Read more
Russia to decide on pullout from ISS since 2025 after technical inspection
According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov’s administration, the timeframe of the station’s operations has expired and its condition leaves much to be desired
Read more
Moscow bars Czech Embassy from hiring Russian nationals, says Foreign Ministry
The US Embassy won't be able to employ Russians either, the diplomat said
Read more
Press review: Why the Czech standoff with Moscow and Russia-West strife heats up Black Sea
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 20
Read more
Takeaways from Vladimir Putin's, Dmitry Medvedev's previous messages to parliament
On April 21, 2021, the Russian president will give his 17th state of the nation address
Read more
US envoy to Russia refuses to go to Washington for consultations - report
According to the Axios portal, John Sullivan's view is that if Moscow wants him to leave, it has to "force" him
Read more
Efficacy of Sputnik V amounts to 97.6%
According to data on vaccination of 3.8 mln Russians who received both components during the period from December 5, 2020 through March 31, 2021, the incidence beginning on Day 35 after the first injection totaled 0.027%
Read more
US ambassador to Russia announces plans to return to Washington for consultations
John Sullivan said he would fly back to Moscow in the coming weeks
Read more
Belarus opens first-ever case on attempt to seize power
Suspects in an assassination attempt on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko are kept in a detention center and are cooperating with the investigation, giving confessions, Konstantin Bychek, department chief of the Belarusian State Security Committee’s investigation directorate, said
Read more
Turkey approves production of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine — media
Turkey carried out vaccine production research, according to the Yeni Safak newspaper
Read more
Russia to respond to further Prague’s destructive steps, diplomat says
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that all disagreements between states are usually being resolved via existing bilateral channels, including diplomatic ones
Read more
Diplomat: Prague’s statements meant to ‘override’ report about state coup plans in Belarus
The expulsion of Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic has demonstrated that this country’s authorities lack independence in their foreign policy and relations with Russia, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Press review: How Biden’s sanctions impact Russia and what looms on Russia-Ukraine border
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, April 16
Read more
Russian FSB detains two individuals plotting coup in Belarus, assassination of Lukashenko
The coup was scheduled for May 9 during the Victory Day Parade in Minsk, Russia’s Federal Security Service said
Read more
Over 20 Russian Black Sea Fleet warships hold joint drills with aircraft in Crimea
Among them are the frigates Admiral Makarov and Admiral Essen, as well as the missile corvettes Graivoron and Vyshny Volochyok
Read more
‘Hardly anything to rejoice about’: Moscow dismayed over Turkish drones in Donbass
Turkish exports to various countries are "a serious issue," Russia's deputy foreign minister said
Read more
Possible expulsion of Russian diplomats by EU, NATO to result in crisis, says lawmaker
The lawmaker also expressed confidence that Moscow’s reaction to the possible expulsion of all Russian diplomats from the Czech Republic, if ordered, "will be instant and is likely to be symmetrical"
Read more
Press review: Diplomatic purges escalate and assassination plot draws Minsk, Moscow closer
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 19th
Read more
Prague authorities demand that Russian Embassy vacate area of 5,000 square meters
The decision was made amid a sharp escalation of relations between Russia and the Czech Republic, following the expulsion of 18 Russian Embassy employees and accusations of Russian intelligence’s involvement in explosions at arms depots in 2014
Read more
Russian aircraft destroy terrorists training base near Palmyra - Reconciliation center
Up to 200 militants were killed, 24 pickup trucks with heavy machineguns and around 500 kilograms of munitions and components for improvised explosive devices were destroyed, Alexander Karpov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, said
Read more
US calls Russia’s plans to restrict navigation in Black Sea ‘unprovoked escalation’
The State Department also noted that this development "is particularly troubling amid credible reports of Russian troop buildup" on the border with Ukraine
Read more
Two British warships to head for Black Sea in May - The Sunday Times
According to the newspaper, one Type 45 destroyer armed with anti-aircraft missiles and an anti-submarine Type 23 frigate will peel off from the Royal Navy’s carrier task group in the Mediterranean and sail through the Bosphorus into the Black Sea
Read more
Colombia expresses protest over Russia violating its airspace
The foreign minister pointed out that Russian aircrafts repeatedly violate the flight clearance conditions established by Colombia
Read more
Expelled Czech embassy diplomats flying back home
The plane took off at 20:06, Moscow time, and is expected to touch down in Prague at 21:30 local time (22:30 Moscow time)
Read more
US envoy to Russia to go to Washington and return to Moscow ‘in coming weeks’
Earlier it was reported that Sullivan was not planning to leave the country despite Moscow’s advice to go back to Washington for consultations
Read more
Five diplomats to stay at Czech embassy in Moscow
Head of the foreign department of the Czech president’s office Rudolf Jindrak also said he did not understand why the Russian side had expelled by two diplomats more than the Czech side
Read more