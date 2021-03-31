Russian economy on the rebound, Putin says

NOVO-OGARYOVO, March 31. /TASS/. Recovery trends in the Russian economy are becoming stronger but the revenue base of certain regions is still unstable, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with Cabinet members.

"Recovery trends in the Russian economy are just becoming stronger. We know this well. Meanwhile not all constituent entities see a steady increase in business activity, due to which the revenue base of regions is still unstable in many aspects," Putin said.

Authorities have been keeping a close eye on the topic of regional finance, the Russian leader said. The government was tasked to prepare a concept for the program of infrastructural development of regions and address the issue of its financing, the president added.