What is known about summons of Romania's charge d’affaires in Russia to Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/.Romania's charge d’affaires in Russia Liliana Burda, who had been summoned by Russian diplomats earlier, left the Russian Foreign Ministry building, a TASS correspondent reported. The diplomat spent less than five minutes at the ministry and left without comment, a TASS correspondent reported.

Earlier, the Romanian Foreign Ministry issued a statement announcing the expulsion of a Russian diplomat. This decision was made after the Romanian Air Force shot down three drones in Romanian airspace over the course of three days, which Bucharest believes to be Russian. The Russian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations and promised to respond appropriately.

According to the ministry’s statement following Thursday’s summons of the charge d’affaires, Russia declared an employee of the Romanian embassy in Moscow persona non grata in retaliation.

TASS has compiled the key information known at this time.

Summons to Foreign Ministry

- Romania's charge d’affaires in Russia Liliana Burda arrived at the Russian Foreign Ministry building, a TASS correspondent reported.

- The diplomat made no comments.

- Burda remained in the ministry building for less than five minutes.

- The day before, the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS that the diplomat had been summoned to the ministry.

- It was reported that the meeting was scheduled for Thursday.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s statement on retaliatory measures

- In response, Russia declared an employee of the Romanian embassy in Moscow persona non grata, the ministry said in a statement.

- Diplomats emphasized that "this measure is a response to Romania's earlier, unjustified decision to declare an employee of the Russian embassy in Bucharest persona non grata."

Reason behind expulsion of Russian diplomat

- The Romanian Foreign Ministry had previously issued a statement saying that the Russian ambassador had been summoned to the ministry in connection with "repeated violations of Romania’s airspace between July 24 and 26, 2026, when the Romanian military shot down three drones that had entered national territory without authorization."

- The diplomat was handed a verbal note stating that one of the Russian diplomats must leave the country within five days.

- In addition, the Romanian ambassador was recalled from Moscow to Bucharest for consultations.

- In a statement released on July 27, the Russian embassy in Bucharest noted that Ambassador Vladimir Lipayev was not presented with any evidence that the drones belonged to Russia. Moreover, none of the questions on the technical parameters of the flight were addressed.

- The diplomat categorically rejected the accusations against Russia as unfounded.

- Lipayev also emphasized that "Russia has never sent and is not sending combat drones toward targets on Romanian territory, and all speculation on this matter, regardless of its source, is completely baseless."

- The ambassador also called Romania’s protest over the drones a propaganda stunt.

Russian Foreign Ministry’s response

- Russia rejects Romania’s accusations of an alleged violation of its airspace by Russian drones. Bucharest is attempting to cover up the disastrous consequences of its irresponsible policy in support of the Kiev regime, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Maria Zakharova stated.

- Moscow will respond appropriately to the expulsion of a Russian embassy employee from Romania, the diplomat told TASS.

- Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Deputy Director Alexey Fadeyev noted that Russia would not mirror Romania’s theatrical gesture by recalling its ambassador from Bucharest, but would respond appropriately to the expulsion of the Russian diplomat.