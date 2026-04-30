MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Kirill Dmitriev, the special presidential envoy and the chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, was impressed by incompetence of the EU in the energy policy sphere.

"EU’s bureaucratic clowns cannot even monitor the situation — they lack basic data on fuel supplies. Two months into the worst energy crisis in history, EU didn’t even bother to gather data on its predicament," he wrote on X.

"An astounding mix of incompetence, irresponsibility and hubris," Dmitriev added, commenting on a publication of Politico that EU authorities lack accurate data on available fuel volumes.