Russian embassy filed protest over glorification of Bandera ideology in Austria

VIENNA, April 30. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in Austria lodged a protest with the country’s foreign ministry over the glorification of Nazi collaborators and the spread of Bandera ideology, the diplomatic mission wrote on its Telegram channel.

"We are deeply concerned by reports in the Austrian public sphere glorifying Nazi collaborators and promoting Bandera ideology. <...> The presence of local political figures at [such] events also raises serious concerns. This practice violates Austria’s international commitments to prevent Nazi rehabilitation and its own Federal Law banning the National Socialist German Workers' Party (Verbotsgesetz 1947). In this regard, the embassy sent a note to the Austrian Foreign Ministry," the embassy’s statement reads.

Russian diplomats voiced particular alarm over "reports of Ukrainian nationalist groups openly operating in Austria, holding events that glorify Stepan Bandera and other Nazi collaborators, and participants displaying insignia and symbols linked to Waffen-SS units." "Such gatherings happen with the tacit acceptance of local authorities. This is unacceptable in a country that shares historical responsibility for Nazi crimes and is bound to honor World War II victims," the diplomatic mission stressed.

"We expect Austrian authorities to properly assess these facts and take necessary measures to prevent the spread of fascist ideology and any glorification of Nazi criminals," the embassy concluded.