Russia’s nuclear triad is maintained in good operational condition — Medvedev

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Russia's triad of nuclear strategic forces is maintained in proper condition, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said during the "Knowledge. The First" federal educational marathon.

"God forbid, of course, that we witness such events [the use of nuclear weapons], but they cannot be ruled out, and we must prepare for them. This is precisely why we, in our country, have a triad of strategic nuclear forces. And it is maintained, as they say, in proper operational condition," Medvedev said.

The politician emphasized that the knot of contradictions around nuclear weapons in the world, including the situation in the Middle East, is currently "very tight."