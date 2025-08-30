US report on human rights issues in Russia boils down to unfounded accusations — MFA

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The report on the human rights situation in Russia, published on August 12 by the US State Department, lies in baseless accusations against Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a commentary.

"We have reviewed this report, which is built on unfounded allegations against our country. The claims regarding the Russian military committing war crimes, mistreating Ukrainian civilians, forcibly deporting citizens, and involving children in conflict are completely unfounded," she said.

Zakharova further suggested that Washington’s self-appointed role as the global human rights arbiter has overstepped its bounds. "We hope that US foreign policy under [President Donald] Trump will eventually move away from this posture and abandon the idea that it has the authority to dictate human rights standards worldwide," she added.