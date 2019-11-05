Kremlin: Return of Ukrainian ships is the Foreign Ministry’s purview

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The issue of returning ships that took part in the Kerch Strait provocation from Russia to Ukraine should be discussed through diplomatic channels, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"All that [the ships’ return and the relevant terms] is an issue for discussion through diplomatic channels," he told reporters, advising them to get in touch with the Russian Foreign Ministry for clarification.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristaiko earlier informed that Kiev had sent another note to Russia demanding that the venue and timeframe be provided to have the ships, which were detained in the Kerch Strait incident last year, returned.

Kerch Strait incident