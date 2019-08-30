Kremlin notes progress in prisoner exchange with Ukraine, says aide

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin thinks that exchange of prisoners is a very important issue for the entire atmosphere of Ukrainian settlement and notes certain progress in this sphere, Russian president’s aide, Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"Contacts on that matter [exchange of detainees — TASS] proceed behind closed doors but, of course, I can confirm certain progress has been made," he told journalists.

When asked about the importance of this process, he stressed, "Naturally, it is important." "It is very important for the entire atmosphere around efforts to settle the Ukrainian crisis," he added.

Ukrainian media reported last night that Ukraine and Russia would exchange detainees on Friday and that RIA Novosti Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky would take part in this process. However, the Ukrainian president’s office on Friday morning refuted media reports that the prisoner exchange had been over. Later in the day, Ukraine’s Security Service said that the exchange would not be held on Friday and its date had not yet been agreed.