BRICS foreign ministers condemn terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

NEW DELHI, June 10. /TASS/. The BRICS foreign ministers condemn the inhuman terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow, as follows from a joint statement uploaded to the website of the Indian Foreign Ministry following a meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Nizhny Novgorod.

"The Ministers expressed strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They strongly condemned the inhumane terrorist attack on March 22, 2024 at the Crocus City Hall in Moscow," the statement reads.

On the evening of March 22, a terrorist attack was committed at the concert hall Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk. The number of victims of the terrorist attack reached 144 and 551 people were injured. Criminal proceedings were initiated over an act of terrorism. By the morning of March 23, four perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk Region. Later, the suspected accomplices of the attackers were detained and taken into custody.