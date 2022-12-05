Putin aware of what happened at facilities in Saratov and Ryazan Regions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. Reports on incidents at facilities in the Saratov and Ryazan Regions have been submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

"Of course. The president regularly receives information from all the relevant services about everything that happens," the Kremlin spokesman said in reply to a corresponding question.

Peskov did not elaborate further on the incidents. "I have only seen media reports, but I do not have exact information, I cannot comment on it," he explained and advised to ask the Defense Ministry for comments.

Earlier, Saratov regional governor Roman Busargin said on his Telegram channel that law enforcement officials were checking the data on accidents at military facilities in the Saratov Region’s Engels, after information appeared on Telegram about the cotton at airdromes. He noted that there were no emergencies at civilian facilities in the city.

The emergency services told TASS on Monday that an explosion occurred at an aircraft parking lot at an airfield near Ryazan, killing three people and injuring five.