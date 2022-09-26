Izhevsk school shooting death toll grows to 15, 24 people injured — investigators

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Death toll of the school shooting in Izhevsk has increased to 15 people, including 11 children, while 24 people were injured, including 22 minors, the Investigative Committee told TASS Monday.

"By this point, the investigators have determined that crime resulted in 39 victims, including 15 killed (11 children and 4 adults). A total of 24 victims were injured, including 22 minors and 2 adults," the Committee said.

On Monday morning, Artyom Kazantsev, 34, opened fired in his former school number 88 in Izhevsk, before committing suicide. A criminal case has been opened over charges of murder to two or more people and illegal possession of firearms.