Izhevsk school shooter possessed two non-lethal guns turned into live — National Guard

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The assailant of the Izhevsk school was armed with two non-lethal handguns converted to fire live ammunition, the press service of the Udmurt Region’s National Guard department told TASS.

"After receiving the signal, National Guard officers together with representatives of other emergency services arrived at the scene, сordoned off the area and started to search and detain the attacker and his possible accomplices, conducting a floor-by-floor inspection. During these activities, the body of the suspect was found in one of the rooms. Two non-lethal handguns, modified to fire live ammunition, empty magazines and magazines filled with ammunition were found with him," the report said.

Russia’s Investigative Committee specified that the man was carrying two military pistols and a large amount of ammunition. Operational video footage shows at least two guns. The attacker prepared about 10 magazines with 9 mm ammunition for them. The magazines had the word ‘hatred’ written on them in red paint. The attacker was wearing a black T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava. He had no documents on him, his identity is being established.

On Monday morning, an unknown man opened fire at School No. 88 in Izhevsk before committing suicide. According to the latest data, 13 people were killed, including seven children, and 21 people were wounded, including 14 children.