11 rescuers hospitalized during operations at Listvyazhnaya mine - governor

GRAMOTEINO /Kemerovo Region/, November 26. /TASS/. Eleven rescuers were hospitalized during the rescue operation at the Lisvyazhnaya mine, where, according to preliminary data, a methane explosion occurred earlier, Kemerovo Region Governor Sergey Tsivilyov told journalists.

"Besides, 11 rescuers were hospitalized, one with a cranial injury, and 10 with poisoning; the medics assess their conditions as moderately severe, there is no life threat," he said.

The governor did not specify whether these hospitalized victims are included in the overall number of the victims of the incident. Meanwhile, a source in the emergency services told TASS that the total number of victims grew to 57.

On Thursday morning, the rescuers received a smoke alarm from the Listvyazhnaya mine in the Belovsky District of Kuzbass. Rescuers and medics were dispatched to the site. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, there were 287 miners in the mine at the moment of the incident. A total of 239 people were evacuated. According to the latest reports, 52 people died, including 6 rescuers.

The mine’s director, his deputy and the disaster area supervisor have been detained by the law enforcement. A three-day mourning starting on November 26 was declared in the region.