EU mission extends condolences following school shooting incident in Kazan

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. The European Union’s mission to Moscow has offered condolences to the families of those killed and the words of support to those wounded in Tuesday’s Kazan school shooting incident.

"We express sincere condolences of the families of those killed in the shooting attack in school No. 175 in Kazan. We wish the soonest recovery to those injured," it said on its Twitter account.

According to Russia’s National Antiterrorism Committee (NAC), an armed attacker opened gunfire at Kazan’s school No. 175 on Tuesday morning. Eight people were killed and twenty more were wounded. The attacker, a 19-year-old former student of that school, was detained. A counter-terrorist operation is underway in the area. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on massacre charges.