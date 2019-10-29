Top brass rejects reports of Russian military patrol coming under fire in Syria

"The information being spread in social networks that Russian military police units allegedly came under fire at the Darbasiyah control point on the Syrian-Turkish border has nothing to do with reality," the Center’s representative said.

HMEYMIM /Syria/, October 29. /TASS/. Russian military police did not come under fire in Syria, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides (part of the Defense Ministry of Russia) reported on Tuesday.

There are "no casualties among the Russian personnel and the equipment is in working condition," he reported.

According to the latter, an unidentified device was detonated near Russian armored vehicles in Syria in an attempt to disrupt a meeting between the militaries of Russia and Turkey. "An unidentified caseless explosive device went off near Russian armored vehicles at the Darbasiyah crossing point on October 29 this year during preparations for a planned meeting of Russian military police representatives with the Turkish side," the Center’s representative said.

The meeting with representatives of the Turkish side was held as planned. "The attempts by unidentified persons to stage a provocation on the Syrian-Turkish border proved to be futile," the representative concluded.