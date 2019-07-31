Sukhoi Superjet 100 makes emergency landing in Samara

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Sukhoi Superjet 100 passenger plane en route from Krasnodar to Tyumen, carrying 97 passengers, made an emergency landing at an airport in Russia’s Volga city of Samara, a local transport prosecutor’s spokesperson Maya Ivanova told TASS on Wednesday.

An alert was issued at 3.01 a.m. local time (2.01 a.m. Moscow Time) that the plane would make an emergency landing after experiencing an engine malfunction (vibration). The aircraft of Azimuth airline safely landed at Kurumoch Airport at 3.17 a.m. local time (2.17 a.m. Moscow Time), she said.

The airline has sent another plane from Rostov-on-Don to perform the flight to Tyumen. The plane took off at 7.30 a.m. and the flight delay would be nearly three and a half hours. The flight back to Krasnodar is scheduled for 9 a.m.