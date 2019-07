ROSTOV-ON-DON, July 8. /TASS/. A Utair flight en route from Russia’s Black Sea resort of Sochi to the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk made an emergency landing at Rostov-on-Don’s Platov International Airport, an airport spokesperson told TASS on Monday.

"I can confirm that the flight made an unscheduled landing," the spokesperson said.

According to medical sources, one of the flight’s passengers was hospitalized.