Cabinet greenlights updated strategy for development of automotive industry by 2035 — PM

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The Russian government has approved an updated strategy for the development of the country’s automotive industry by 2035, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with his deputies.

"To enhance the effectiveness of measures in this sector [the automotive industry], the government has approved an updated strategy for the development of the automotive industry, outlining both main priorities and corresponding performance targets, including manifold growth in production across all segments," he said.

Enterprises in the sector are currently operating stably thanks to a number of decisions that have been taken, the premier added. "Last year their combined output reached 830,000 vehicles, which is more than double the level of 2022 when unprecedented sanctions were imposed," he said.