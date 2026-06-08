Russian agricultural exports to Middle East continue despite conflict

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian companies have adapted to logistical changes caused by the conflict in the Middle East and continue supplying agricultural products to the region, Russian Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said in an interview with Izvestia.

"The conflict in the Middle East has indeed required a restructuring of logistics. However, our supplies to the region have not stopped. Russian companies have adapted, found alternative routes, and continue operating," she said.

According to Lut, Russian exports to Middle Eastern countries are growing this year – by 15% in value terms and by nearly one-third in physical volume. The minister stressed that Russia is prepared to further expand supplies if necessary.

The agriculture minister noted that Russia remains a reliable supplier not only of grain, but also of vegetable oils, meat and dairy products, fish, confectionery, baby food, and other goods. She added that Russia also continues humanitarian efforts, including shipments of wheat and fertilizers to countries facing the most difficult situations.

In addition, Lut said Russia is becoming a supplier for a number of countries not only of agricultural products, but also of ready-made solutions aimed at improving agricultural efficiency. According to her, exports of agricultural technologies increased by around one-third last year to $16 bln. This primarily concerns mineral fertilizers, as well as crop protection products, seeds, genetic material, vaccines, and biotechnology products.