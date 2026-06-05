Il-114-300 aircraft supplies to grow from 2028 — First Deputy PM

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Deliveries of Il-114-300 aircraft will increase starting from 2028-2029, Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told reporters after handing over the type certificate for the aircraft at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The only thing is that there may be a decrease in deliveries for one year, due to the fact that contracting was disconnected from the process of completing certification procedures. But starting in 2029, I hope that from 2028 they will rhythmically increase in volume," he said.

Manturov noted that the aircraft also has good prospects in terms of performing special tasks for the Ministry of Defense, including in the version for transporting cargo, "if there is a wide side door that will allow loading pallets into it."

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.