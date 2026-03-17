RTS Index falls below 1,100 points for first time since January 16

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. The dollar-denominated RTS Index fell below 1,100 points for the first time since January 16, 2026, according to Moscow Exchange data.

This trend followed the Bank of Russia setting official dollar and euro exchange rates for March 18.

As of 5:39 p.m. Moscow time (2:39 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index was down 0.95% to 1,098.6 points. By 5:49 p.m. Moscow time (2:49 p.m. GMT), the RTS Index accelerated its decline to 1,098.43 points (-0.97%).

The Bank of Russia raised the dollar exchange rate for March 18, 2026, to 81.91 rubles (+85.58 kopecks), the euro to 93.16 rubles (+50.02 kopecks), and the yuan to 11.89 rubles (+14.24 kopecks).