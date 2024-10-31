Georgia's GDP grew by 9.8% in three quarters of 2024

TBILISI, October 31. /TASS/. Georgia's real GDP grew by 9.8% in January-September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the country's National Statistics Service.

In September 2024 alone, Georgia's real GDP grew by 8.3%. Growth was seen in sectors such as construction, finance and insurance, transport, and trade. A decline was noted in the energy sector.

Georgia's foreign trade turnover for the reporting period amounted to more than $16.7 bln, which is 3.7% more than in the same period last year. Exports amounted to more than $4.7 bln (an increase of 4.1%), imports - over $11.9 bln (an increase of 3.6%).