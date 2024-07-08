Russian stock indices in the red on Monday — market data

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian stock indices ended the trading session on Monday with the downward trend, according to market data.

The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index dropped by 0.53% to 3,132.58 points. The dollar-denominated RTS Index edged down by 0.57% to 1,119.25 points.

The international background was more likely to be negative. "Chinese indices again dropped notably; dynamics close to neutral prevailed in Europe and the United States," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World said.

BCS Investment World expects the MOEX Russia Index to be in the range of 3,100-3,200 points. Freedom Finance Global predicts the Index moving also within 3,100-3,200 points on Tuesday.