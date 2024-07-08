Foreign intellectual property can be used in creation of armament — decree

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree authorizing general designers to propose using the intellectual property not belonging to Russia when creating armament.

The document posted on the official web portal of legal information amends the Regulations of the general designer for creation of armament, materiel and special machinery approved by the presidential decree of January 19, 2015.

The paragraph 13 of the decree is complemented with the following subparagraph, "to submit in due course proposals on the need of using results of the intellectual activity, with rights to them not belonging to the Russian Federation, when creating specimens of armament and materiel."

Regulations of the general designer for creation of armament, materiel and special machinery govern rights, duties and responsibility of general designers. It was approved for the first time in January 2015.