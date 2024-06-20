Rosatom plans to help build Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam

HANOI, June 20. /TASS/. The Center of Nuclear Science and Technology will be built in Vietnam with Russia’s help, Russian President Vladimir Putin following a meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart To Lam.

"Peaceful nuclear energy is a promising area for expanding bilateral cooperation. Construction of a Center of Nuclear Science and Technology in Vietnam by Rosatom is in the works, as well as training Vietnamese nuclear specialists in Russian specialized universities," he said.

In turn, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said that the interdepartmental memorandum signed in Vietnam includes a clear schedule of activities for the development of the Center of Nuclear Science and Technology until 2027.