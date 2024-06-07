Approvals on NPP construction agreement between Russia, Myanmar completed

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia and Myanmar have completed the procedure of approval of the intergovernmental agreement on construction of a low-capacity nuclear power plant (NPP) in the republic, the press service of the Russian Economic Development Ministry said in a statement following a meeting of Minister Maksim Reshetnikov with Myanmar’s delegation on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"During the meeting the sides gave special consideration to prospects of cooperation in the area of peaceful application of atomic energy. Russia and Myanmar have already completed the procedure of approval of the intergovernmental agreement on construction of a land-based low-capacity nuclear power plant, with the dates of its signing being discussed," the statement reads.

The countries are preparing a pool of joint projects in the energy sector for implementation. Investment projects on construction of coal, wind and hydroelectric power stations, as well as fixing solar panels, are being developed now.

"I am glad to note that trade turnover between Russia and Myanmar doubled last year. In Q1 2024, the positive trend persisted as mutual trade turnover climbed ten-fold," Reshetnikov was quoted as saying.