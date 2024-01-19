Russian economy turned out to be more resilient to sanctions than expected — Greek premier

GENEVA, January 19. /TASS/. The Russian economy turned out to be more resilient to sanctions than the West expected, but economic restrictions prevent the country from returning to the path of sustainable growth, the Greek prime minister said.

"As far as sanctions are concerned, the Russian economy turned out to be more resilient than we expected," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece told the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In his opinion, sanctions were "the only political instrument" currently available to the West and its partners.

He added that therefore the West should do more to prevent circumvention and evasion of sanctions wherever possible.