Trade turnover between Russia, China up 32% in January-August to $155 bln

BEIJING, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 32% in January-August 2023 year-on-year to $155.1 bln, the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

China’s exports to Russia soared by 63.2% in the reporting period to $71.8 bln, while supplies from Russia to China gained 13.3% to $83.3 bln, according to released figures.

In July-August, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 6.8%. In August, trade turnover between Russia and China amounted to $20.8 bln, with exports from China to Russia standing at $9.3 bln, while supplies from Russia to China equaling $11.5 bln.