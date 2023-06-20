Novatek to use its resource base for Murmansk LNG — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Novatek plans to use the resource base of the company for the Murmansk LNG, the future high-capacity liquefied natural gas plant, CEO of the Russian gas producer Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"This will be our resource base. We do not have problems with the resource base. We have the entire range of fields in South Gydan. We are producing 80 bln cubic meters of gas at present," Mikhelson said.

Novatek decided to build the Murmansk LNG because of the electricity surplus in the region and an open port there, the chief executive said. The company intends to independently construct a gas pipeline to the plant, he added.