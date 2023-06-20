Novatek to boost gas production in 2023 — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Novatek will boost gas production by 1-2% to 82 bln cubic meters in 2023, CEO of the Russian gas producer Leonid Mikhelson told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Gas production will remain at the level of 82 bln cubic meters, with a probable growth of 1-2%. Liquid hydrocarbons production will gain 1-2%," the chief executive said.

The Yamal LNG plant produced more than twenty million metric tons of liquefied natural gas without a single stop, he added.