Hungary satisfied with being exempt from Russian oil price cap — Minister

BUDAPEST, December 5. /TASS/. Hungary was against the price cap for the Russian crude oil and the embargo on its supplies and is satisfied with exceptions it managed to secure from EU restrictions effective since December 5, Foreign Minister of Hungary Peter Szijjarto said at the press conference with Slovak Foreign Minister Rastislav Kacer, streamed by the M1 TV Channel.

"We struggled during talks [in the EU] on the Russian oil price cap and during oil embargo talks, and Hungary was therefore exempted from these measures," Szijjarto said.

The Government of Hungary "does not consider the issue of energy supplies from the ideological or political point of view," the Minister said. "The issue of [fuel] supplies is the physical issue," Szijjarto noted. The country should buy as much oil and gas as its economy needs, he said.

Hungary is receiving the bulk of oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline and does not see alternatives to that, because other sources and routes cannot provide feedstock deliveries in sufficient quantities," the Minister noted. "We do not want Hungary’s energy supplies to be at risk," he added.