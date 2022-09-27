Damage at Nord Stream lines unprecedented, time of recovery impossible to estimate

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. The damage that occurred at three lines of offshore pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 is unprecedented, with the time of recovery impossible to estimate so far, Nord Stream AG, the operator of Nord Stream 1, told reporters on Tuesday.

"The damage that occurred in one day simultaneously at three lines of offshore pipelines of the Nord Stream system are unprecedented. It is impossible to estimate the timeframe for the recovery of the gas transport infrastructure so far," the company said.

On the previous day Nord Stream AG said a pressure drop had been registered at both lines of the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, with the causes being looked into. Earlier, a similar problem with a sharp decrease of pressure was reported at another export gas pipeline, Nord Stream 2. The incident occurred overnight into Monday in the Danish exclusive economic zone southeast of the island of Bornholm. Later the Danish Maritime Authority reported gas leakages not far from Bornholm in the areas where Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 are situated.