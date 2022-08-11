OPEC keeps non-OPEC oil production growth forecast of 2.1 mln barrels/day in 2022

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Non-OPEC countries are expected to boost oil supplies by 2.1 mln barrels daily to 65.8 mln barrels per day in 2022, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said in its August report.

The US, Brazil, Canada, China and Guyana will be main drivers of the increase in supplies, while Indonesia and Thailand can reduce oil delivers, OPEC said.

The Organization also maintains the forecast for non-OPEC oil supplies growth by 1.7 mln barrels daily in 2023, which means supply growth to 67.5 mln barrels per day in absolute terms. Uncertainty remains high as regards the potential oil production growth in the US and the geopolitical situation in Eastern Europe, OPEC experts said.