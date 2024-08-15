Kalashnikov presents new gear for armored vehicles’ crews at Army-2024 forum

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Triada-TKO Company (part of Kalashnikov Concern) has presented at the international military-technical forum Army-2024 a new set of gear for armored vehicles’ crews, including improved fire-resistant summer and winter coveralls, the concern said.

The company showed a set of outfits for crew members of military equipment and armored combat vehicles, which includes fire-resistant summer coveralls, fire-resistant winter coveralls, body armor, a helmet and fire-resistant gloves. The kit provides protection from exposure to open flame and secondary effects.

Kalashnikov noted that the new summer coveralls boast better comfort and improved ergonomic characteristics in contrast to those currently in use. The winter one, according to the concern, guarantees protection from precipitation and, in the combination with underwear, possesses fireproof properties.

The international military-technical forum Army-2024 was held from August 12 to 14, 2024 at the Patriot congress and exhibition center. This year, official military delegations from 110 countries were invited. More than 120 foreign companies took part in the exhibition. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.