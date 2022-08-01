Russian Railways loading in July down 5.5% to 102.1 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The volume of Russian Railways loading in July 2022 decreased by 5.5% year-on-year and amounted to 102.1 mln tonnes, the company reported on Monday.

"According to operational information, Russian Railways loading in July 2022 amounted to 102.1 mln tonnes, which is 5.5% less than in the same period last year" the statement said.

The holding noted that the main reason for the decline was the halt of transportation to Ukraine and a decrease in export flows in the western direction.

Meanwhile, freight turnover in July decreased by 1.7% compared to July 2021 and amounted to 213.8 bln tariff ton-km.